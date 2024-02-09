4 held for hooliganism and assault outside police post in HP's Kangra

Nurpur (HP), Feb 9 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in hooliganism and assault outside the Sadwan police post in Himachal's Pradesh's Kangra district, police on Friday said.

Advertisment

The four identified as Kalbhush, Sanjeevan, Pradeep Rana and Rohit Rana were arrested following a complaint by Anil Kumar, they said.

Kumar, a resident of Sadwan, alleged that the accused attacked him and his brother Narendra with a sword and made an attempt to kill them by crushing them under a vehicle, police said.

Old rivalry led to an altercation between the two parties in Sadwan on Wednesday, they said.

Advertisment

The accused attacked Anil and Narendra when they reached the Sadwan police post, police said.

The accused chased them and swirled swords outside the police post and tried to harm them, they said.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms act, police said.

They were produced before a court which remanded them to five days of police custody, Nurpur ASP Vishal Verma told PTI. PTI COR BPL AS AS