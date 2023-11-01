4 held for human trafficking in UP's Sambhal, minor rescued

Sambhal (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A teenage girl was rescued and four people, including a couple allegedly involved in human trafficking, were arrested here on Wednesday, an official said.

Advertisment

The arrests were made from the Bahjoi police station area.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said Kaptan, his wife Vineeta, Shri Pal and Ram Avtar were arrested in connection with a human trafficking case. The SP said a 14-year-old girl was also rescued from the clutches of the human traffickers.

Police said Kaptan and his wife had lured the girl from Delhi with Ram Avtar's support and were planning to sell her to Shri Pal for Rs 20,000.

Advertisment

The accused were arrested near Kaila Devi crossing here, they said.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent them to jail.

The girl has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in the district, they said. PTI COR CDN AS CDN AS CK CK