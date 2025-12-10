4 held for jewellery theft in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a jewellery theft case in a house at Sitaramdera in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said.

The theft took place in the afternoon of December 7, when valuables, including over 110 gm of gold and 42 silver coins worth over Rs 14 lakh, were stolen from the residence of Amit Solanki in Baradwari. He had lodged a complaint against unidentified miscreants the same day.

“CCTV footage helped the police zero in on the accused. Those arrested include the main accused, his sister and brother-in-law,” SP (City) Kumar Sivashish said.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed the role of the others, the officer said.

All the stolen gold and silver ornaments have been recovered, the SP said, adding, some of the accused have criminal records and served jail terms earlier. PTI BS RBT