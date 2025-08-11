4 held for killing elderly couple for practising black magic

Chakradharpur, Aug 11 (PTI) Four people, including a minor, were arrested on Monday for killing an elderly couple for allegedly practising black magic in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The body of the elderly woman, identified as Salgi Barjo (67), has been recovered while search was on to trace the body of her husband Budhwa Barjo (72) of Kamargaon village, Sub Divisional Police Officer (Chakradharpur) Shivam Prakash said.

The elderly couple was killed by the accused on Saturday, the police said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Witchcraft Prevention Act.

Based on the input gathered in the course of investigation, the SDPO said police conducted a raid and arrested Birsa Barjo (23), Sego Barjo (20), Loknath Barjo (20) and a minor, all natives of Kumargaon village under Gudri police station of the district.

The accused confessed to their involvement in the crime, alleging that the couple practised black magic.

After committing the crime, the accused dumped the bodies in Karo river to conceal evidence, the SDPO said.

All three accused have been forwarded to judicial custody, while the minor was sent to a remand home.

A search operation was on to trace the body of Budhwa Barjo, the SDPO added. PTI BS RG