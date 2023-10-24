4 held for killing Punjab policeman in Barnala

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The four men allegedly involved in the killing of a police head constable in Barnala have been arrested, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

They were arrested by Barnala police after a brief encounter in which one of the accused got injured. A pistol and two live cartridges were seized from them, Yadav said.

Punjab police head constable Darshan Singh was killed on Sunday night after being attacked by the men at an eatery where he had gone to resolve a dispute over bill payment.

"@BarnalaPolice has arrested all 4 accused involved in the killing of HC (Head constable) Darshan Singh after a brief encounter in which one of the accused got injured. 1 pistol & 2 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"Punjab Police has arrested all perpetrators in less than 24 hours," he said.

The incident took place after an altercation broke out between the four accused, stated to be kabaddi players, and the owner of the eatery, officials had said earlier.

According to officials, the accused were arguing over payment of the bill so the restaurant owner called the police.

When Singh, who was part of a police team, reached the spot to resolve the matter, he was allegedly attacked by the accused and sustained a serious head injury. He was taken to Barnala Civil Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The accused were absconding since the incident. PTI SUN RHL