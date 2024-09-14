4 held for killing python in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Sep 14 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly killing a 10-feet python in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a forest official said.

The incident occurred at a place in the Deuli forest range under the Kuliana Police Station limits, he said.

The arrests were made after a purported video of the killing of the python went viral on social media, the forest official said.

"A case was registered and the four persons were apprehended based on the viral video clip," Baripada Divisional Forest Officer A Uma Mahesh said.

Python is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act due to its endangered status, the official said.

Hunting of these species is prohibited across India, except when there is a threat to human life.

The trading of these species is also prohibited, he added.