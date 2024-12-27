4 held for killing youth over mobile phone in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was beaten and later strangled to death following an argument over a mobile phone, police said on Thursday, adding that four people have been arrested in the case.

According to police, they received information about a body lying in the green belt of Dwarka Expressway on Sunday last week. They identified the victim as Ashish (19), a resident of Bhangrola village.

He had injury marks on his head and his neck was tied with a muffler, police said.

The victim's father informed the police that Ashish was an autorickshaw driver. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched, police said.

The police arrested four people -- Brijesh, Umesh, Arvind Kumar and Siyasaran -- in the case. During the interrogation, they revealed that they lived in a rented accommodation in Kankrola village. Brijesh and Ashish knew each other.

Ashish had forcefully taken Brijesh's mobile phone. Following this, on the night of December 21, Brijesh along with other accused went to Ashish's house. An argument broke out between them and one of the accused hit Ashish on the head with a brick, police said.

They then put Ashish in the auto and strangled him to death with a muffler. They threw the body in the green belt of Dwarka Expressway and fled, they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added. PTI COR HIG HIG