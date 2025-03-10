4 held for lynching labourer in Jharkhand''s Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly lynching a labourer in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Monday.

Forty-year-old labourer Salim Khan, who hailed from Datia district in Madhya Pradesh, was suspected of stealing goats and lynched allegedly by a group of people at Goa village under the Sadar Police Station limit in Latehar on Saturday night.

“Four accused in the case have been arrested and sent to jail on Monday. The accused were identified as Binokha Singh, Kamlesh Singh, Akhilesh Singh and Amresh Singh,” according to a police statement.

Khan had been working as a labourer at a brick kiln for the past three months.

Khan's younger brother Jamil Khan told police that his elder brother had gone to the Goa village to consume liquor.

The villagers then accused him of being a goat thief and started beating him up. PTI CORR SAN BDC