4 held for online scam targeting jewellers: Noida Police

Noida, Aug 9 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday said they have apprehended a notorious gang involved in a multi-layered online scam primarily targeting jewellers and bullion traders.

The gang has been operational since 2018 and has criminal history in Delhi and Hyderabad also, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

The Noida Police launched an investigation after two city-based jewellers claimed frauds of over Rs 10 lakh with them, the officer said.

"On the basis of inputs, the Noida cyber crime team and Sector 20 police station officials initiated a joint operation against an inter-state gang responsible for perpetrating fraud by exploiting credit card transactions to purchase gold loans and other assets," he said.

The four accused have been identified as gang's mastermind Bhupendra Kumar, Himanshu Kumar, Dhruv Kumar and Sachin Parihar, the police said.

These arrests have led to the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 2.12 lakh while over Rs 3 lakh in their bank accounts have been frozen, the police added.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation for the team which cracked the case.