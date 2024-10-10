4 held for robbing man in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Four people were held for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 400 in southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave area, police said on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident, the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI, is making rounds on social media where five people are seen chasing a man.

One of them holds the victim from behind from his throat and drags him to a corner of the street.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 1 and they received a PCR call following which a team reached the spot street number-7, Mahavir Enclave.

The victim stated that he was returning from Gurgaon in a cab and left the vehicle at Palam Dabri road around 12:05 am. Thereafter, he reached street number-7, Mahavir Enclave, where five people came from behind and one of them caught him and robbed Rs 400 cash from his bag. The accused later escaped from the spot, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. During investigation, four people, including two minors, were apprehended, the officer said, adding further probe is underway. PTI NIT AS AS AS