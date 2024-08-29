4 held for ruckus during wedding procession in UP village

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Four men were arrested after a clash broke out between two groups over taking pictures of women in Rustom village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday when a wedding party was passing through the village under the Gangoh Police Station jurisdiction.

A fight broke out when some locals objected to a few 'baraatis' taking pictures of the women who were standing on roofs of their houses to witness the procession.

Both sides threw bricks at each other and attacked each other with wooden sticks.

The incident was captured in a video which turned up on social media.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Jain said, "A police team reached the spot and controlled the situation. Two persons from each side have been arrested and the matter is being looked into." PTI COR CDN VN VN