4 held for stealing mobile phones in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Four persons, including three teenagers, were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from local markets in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Monday.

Several stolen mobile phones were also recovered from their possession, SSP (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey said.

The accused, who hail from Jharkhand's Sahebganj and West Bengal’s Burdwan districts, used to mostly target women and elderly persons in weekly markets and other busy areas of the city, Pandey said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered in this connection, he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT