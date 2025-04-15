4 held for theft of cables from wind energy firm's campus in Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons in connection with the theft of cables of Rs 12.75 lakh from the campus of a wind energy firm at Massajog village in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Tuesday.

In view of several criminal cases registered against the accused in the past, the police will send a proposal to higher authorities to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them, Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat told reporters.

The theft case was registered on April 8 on a complaint lodged by a company watchman.

The complainant claimed the incident occurred on the premises of Avaada Energy at around midnight on April 7 when he and his colleague were on duty.

Nearly 14 men wearing caps and scarves entered the WTG 48 section on the premises of the company. Some of them were speaking in Hindi, the complainant stated.

The accused tied the hands and legs of the watchmen and stole three types of cables of Rs 12.75 lakh before fleeing, he stated.

The watchmen freed themselves later and informed senior officials of the company.

The local crime branch on Monday arrested four persons, identified as Baban Shinde (from Beed), Dhanaji Kale, Mohan Kale and Lalasaheb Pawar (Dharashiv), in connection with the theft, a police release said.

"We have arrested four persons in this case and the material (related to the offence) has also been recovered," Kanwat said.

"Ten of the accused in the case already have 27 cases registered against them for offences like theft, dacoity, robbery and rioting. We are going to make a proposal to book them under the MCOCA and expose the entire chain (of the organised crime)," he said. PTI AW GK