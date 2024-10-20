4 held for theft of Rs 21 lakh steel goods from company in Thane

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons, including two tempo drivers, in connection with the theft of steel goods of Rs 21.11 lakh from a company in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 8 when some persons entered the company premises in Khativali area through a drainage opening.

They allegedly decamped with steel parts valued at Rs 21.11 lakh, the district rural police said in a release.

A team comprising local police and crime branch personnel worked on several leads, including the CCTV footage, technical and intelligence inputs and zeroed-in on the culprits a couple of days back, said the release.

The police arrested two tempo drivers aged 24 and 42, a 37-year-old man who received the stolen goods and another person aged 26 in connection with the incident.

Stolen goods of Rs 19,37,400 were recovered from the receiver. The two tempos used in the crime were also seized, the police said.

The accused were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 331(2)(4) (house-trespass or housebreaking), 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), they said. PTI COR GK