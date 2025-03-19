4 held for tying woman to tree, assaulting her in Karnataka for fish theft, CM condemns incident

Udupi (Karnataka), Mar 19 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly tying a woman to a tree and assaulting her after accusing her of stealing fish, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on March 18 and the videos of the alleged assault went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the incident and termed it "inhumane".

In the purported videos, a woman is seen slapping the victim while a crowd stands by. The victim was later tied to a tree and assaulted again. Despite the public humiliation, no one intervened to stop it, according to police sources.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K said the victim, a resident of Vijayanagara district, was accused by locals of stealing fish. The woman who allegedly assaulted her has been identified as Laxmi Bai.

Three others were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are analysing the videos to identify and arrest others involved.

Responding to queries from reporters, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K said an FIR has been registered.

She condemned the assault, stating that such acts are unacceptable both legally and morally.

"Whether or not the woman committed any wrongdoing is under investigation, but assaulting someone publicly is inhuman. It is even more disturbing that bystanders laughed and failed to intervene," she remarked.

The SP has been directed to take strict action against the accused, and the authorities have assured that such incidents will not be tolerated.

Condemning the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said in a post on X, "Whatever the reason, tying a woman's hands and feet in this way and assaulting her is not only inhumane, but also a serious crime. Such barbaric behavior is unbecoming of a civilized state like Karnataka. We have a police department and a legal system to take action against those involved in theft, cheating, and fraud." He warned that the government will not tolerate public taking the law into their own hands when the police are competent to investigate and punish under the law if a complaint is filed.

"I have instructed the police to conduct a proper investigation into this incident and take necessary action," he added.