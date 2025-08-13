4 held from Gujarat for theft of Rs 11.25 lakh from college in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 13 (PTI) Police have arrested four men, including two auto-rickshaw drivers, from Gujarat for allegedly stealing Rs 11.25 lakh cash collected as student fees from the treasury of a college in Maharashtra's Palghar city, officials said on Wednesday.

The theft took place between 5.30 pm on July 23 and 7.45 am on July 24 at the Dandekar College located on Boisar Road here, a police release said.

An official from the college later reported that Rs 11.25 lakh kept in the college's accounts department treasury had been stolen by unidentified persons.

Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the police here identified the four accused and arrested them from Umbargaon in neighbouring Valsad district of Gujarat on Monday with the help of local police, the release said.

"During interrogation, they confessed to committing the theft. Out of the stolen cash, Rs 4.05 lakh has been recovered," it said.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Virendra Singh (21), Murali Manohar Pawar (23), both auto-rickshaw drivers, Arun Lakhan Chavan (19), a mason, and Farooq Firoz Khan, all hailing from Valsad, the release said.

They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 305(A) (theft in a dwelling house) and 331(3)(4) (house trespass or house break), the police added. PTI COR GK