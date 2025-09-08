4 held in Bihar's Bhagalpur for raising pro-Palestine slogans

Bhagalpur, Sep 8 (PTI) Four people have been arrested in Bhagalpur district of Bihar for allegedly raising slogans in support of Palestine and waving a foreign country's flag at a local railway station, an official said on Monday.

The accused, in the age group of 19-20 years, were nabbed from Chamelichak locality of the city, falling under Habibpur police station area, said Umesh Prasad, SHO, Government Railway Police-Bhagalpur.

"A video clip of the arrested persons had gone viral on Friday. An investigation was launched and, with the help of technical experts, the accused were identified and tracked down," Prasad said.

"During interrogation, the arrested persons denied being part of any organised group and claimed they were just interested in sharing a video of themselves on social media for fun. However, further probe is on," he added. PTI CORR NAC RBT