4 held in connection with firing during clash over land dispute in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 19 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with the firing during a clash over a land-related dispute in Jharkhand’s Ranchi two days ago, police said on Monday.

Three persons, including two brothers, suffered bullet injuries during the violent clash near Piska More on Saturday night over the division of Rs 55 lakh in a land deal.

"We have arrested four people in connection with the firing in the clash," Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana said.

He had, on Sunday, said that 10 people were detained in connection with the incident.

Rana said, “Firing occurred from both sides, and two brothers, Akash Singh and Vikash Singh, from one group, and another person from the second group, suffered bullet injuries." The investigation into the clash is underway, he added. PTI RPS BDC