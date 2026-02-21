4 held in connection with jewellery store robbery in Assam's Barpeta

Barpeta, Feb 21 (PTI) Four persons were held in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Assam's Barpeta district, police said on Saturday.

Five persons allegedly robbed the store in Barpeta Road town on Friday afternoon, holding the staff and customers at gunpoint, according to its manager Dimpal Talukdar.

The hands and mouths of the staff members were tied, with some of them also sustaining minor injuries, he said.

Jewellery and cash worth around Rs 25 crore were taken away, he claimed.

Police said four people have been detained from Goalpara district in connection with the case and brought here.