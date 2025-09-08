4 held in double murder case in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing two friends in northeast Delhi’s Pratap Nagar, police said on Monday.

On September 5, two men — Sudhir alias Bunty (35) and Radhey Prajapati (30) — were shot at by unidentified assailants in C-Block, Pratap Nagar. Both victims later succumbed to their injuries during treatment at GTB Hospital, police said. "The accused were identified as Chetanya Tomar alias Tashu Tomar (18), Pradeep Bhati (22), Pawan Bhati alias Dagga (24) and Pramod (25), all residents of Anoop Vihar in Uttar Pradesh except Tomar, who lives in Harsh Vihar,” a senior police officer said.

A case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered, and multiple teams were constituted to investigate the case, the officer added.

Forensic teams examined the crime scene and collected crucial evidence. The teams developed intelligence from various sources and tracked down four suspects involved in the crime.

From their possession, police recovered one semi-automatic pistol, a country-made pistol (katta) with a live cartridge and two motorcycles, including one without a number plate, allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement and disclosed that the murders were carried out over an old enmity with the deceased," the officer said, adding that Pawan was previously involved in nine criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery.

Further investigation is underway to trace others possibly connected with the conspiracy and verify the chain of events, police added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL