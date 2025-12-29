4 held in joint drug op by Maharashtra ANTF, Bengaluru Police & NCB

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) A joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, the Bengaluru City Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau led to the arrest of four people in connection with the illicit manufacture and trafficking of mephedrone and related precursor materials, officials said on Monday.

In total, 4.2 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 1.2 crore and 17 kg of precursor or raw material were seized, they said.

On December 21, Abdul Khader was detained in Mumbai by Maharashtra ANTF sleuths for allegedly possessing around 1.5 kg of mephedrone.

According to a statement from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office, Khader’s interrogation led to the arrest of Prashanth Patil of Belagavi, who provided information about the source of the contraband, directing investigators to Bengaluru.

“Maharashtra ANTF, in coordination with the Bengaluru City Police and NCB officials, apprehended Suresh Yadav at Katakanahalli, under Yelahanka police station limits, and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi at Kannur, under Bagalur police station limits,” the statement said.

The joint operation resulted in the seizure of 4.2 kg of mephedrone from a house in Yerappanahalli village under Avalahalli police station limits, along with 17 kg of liquid raw material and other chemicals stocked for preparation. Barrels, mixers and other equipment were also seized, police said.

Another mixer was recovered from N Gollahalli under Kothanur police station limits. However, no functional laboratory or factory was found at any of the raided locations, it said.

Police further stated that raw material stocked at a carpenter shed in Kannur was also seized.

The Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team of the Bengaluru City Police analysed the seized material and submitted a preliminary report identifying chemicals such as 40 per cent methylamine, 48 per cent hydrobromic acid, aluminium chloride (anhydrous), sodium carbonate (anhydrous) and oxalic acid powder, it stated.

“We conducted tests on the finished 4.2 kg substance. The general test was positive for amphetamine, but specific tests for methamphetamine and MDMA were negative. It could be an impure substance,” the statement said.

The total seizure of drugs worth Rs 55 Crore was indicated by the Maharashtra police in its press briefing. However, the Bengaluru Police said that an official clarification regarding quantities seized and their total worth of the contraband is being sought from them to ascertain the purity of the material seized, based on which the total worth of the drugs seized can be quantified.

The joint operations were conducted between December 24 and 25. The accused were produced before the Devanahalli court on December 26, they added. PTI AMP ROH