4 held in Meghalaya with heroin worth Rs 6 crore

Shillong, Sep 2 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were arrested here and drugs worth over Rs 6 crore seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, the anti-narcotics task force from East Khasi Hills district conducted raids at Demthring area of the state capital on Friday night during which 55 boxes of heroin weighing over 638 gm were seized from the accused, SP Sylvester Nongtynger said.

Nongtynger said the value of the drugs is worth over Rs 6 crore in the international market.

The arrested persons hail from other states, the SP said, without elaborating.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to X to congratulate the Meghalaya Police for its efforts.

“Huge haul of drugs! In a well synchronised operation, @EKH_Police nabbed 4 interstate drug traffickers and seized heroin worth Rs 6 crore and one Maruti car,” Sangma said.

“Kudos to @lrbishnoiips and his team. Ongoing enforcement drive against drugs will continue unabated as saving youth from drugs remains our top priority,” he added. PTI CORR RBT