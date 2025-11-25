4 held, minor detained over robbery in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

A minor was also detained in the case, they said.

The robbery had taken place at the house of a woman allegedly at gunpoint on November 18 in Chhechani Tola area.

“It was carried out with the help of a toy pistol. The woman’s tenant was also involved in the crime,” Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan, said.

She told reporters that the tenant, along with a notorious criminal and three others, executed the loot.

The accused minor is being sent to a juvenile reform home, the SP said.

“We have recovered the stolen gold items, besides mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the robbery,” she said.

Seven cases are pending against the arrested criminal at various police stations in Garhwa and Palamu, the SP added.