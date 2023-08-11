4 held on molestation charges in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) Four people were arrested from here on Thursday for allegedly molesting a woman and assaulting her brother when he tried to protect her from them, police said.

The accused were apprehended in front of the north gate of Victoria Memorial in the Maidan area, a senior officer said.

The incident took place around Wednesday midnight when the woman, a resident of Kidderpore, went out with her brother and two friends to celebrate her birthday, the officer of the Hastings Police Station said.

The accused spotted the woman when she and her brother and friends were eating at a dhaba in Ballygunge, he said.

"When the woman along with her elder brother and friends left the place, the four culprits started clicking her photographs and making lewd comments," the policeman added.

When the brother of the woman protested, the four accused hit him with a stick on his head and fled the spot, the officer said.

"The woman lodged a complaint with Hastings Police Station, and the four were arrested," he added. PTI SCH BDC