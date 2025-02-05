4 held over kidnapping of builder’s son, Rs 2 cr demand in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; child rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons after the 7-year-old son of a builder was allegedly kidnapped in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and a Rs 2-crore ransom was demanded, police said on Wednesday.

The child has been rescued from the clutches of the kidnappers, a senior official told PTI.

The boy, who lives with his family in the N-4 area of the city, was kidnapped around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Footage from CCTV cameras showed some people arriving in a black car and bundling the child into the vehicle when he was riding a bicycle near his home, the official said.

The boy’s father subsequently received a call demanding Rs 2 crore for his son’s release.

“After being alerted by the builder, police moved quickly and rescued the child. We have also nabbed four people in connection with the case,” the senior official said.

More details about the case will be shared in a press conference, he added. PTI AW NR