4 held with 1,500 kg of poppy husk in Punjab's Barnala

Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Four people have been arrested from Punjab's Barnala with 1,500 kg of poppy husk, police said on Saturday.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said, "In a major breakthrough, Barnala Police apprehends four persons and recovers 1,500 kg of poppy husk (75 bags, 20 kg each).

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, he said.

The top police officer added that backward linkages were being traced to dismantle the network.