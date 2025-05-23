4 held with 26 kg ganja in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), May 23 (PTI) Four persons, including three from West Bengal, were arrested on Friday with over 26 kg ganja in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

The accused were trying to transport the ganja from Phulbani area to Kolkata via Bhubaneswar, when the police foiled their plan by intercepting them at Nindhipalli under Bhanjanagar police station, an officer said.

Three of them hail from Uttarpara in West Bengal’s Hooghly district and the other from Ganjam district.

Over 26 kg ganja worth nearly Rs 2 lakh were recovered from them, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.