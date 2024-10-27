4 held with drugs, stole mobile phones of Rs 20 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane: Police have arrested three women and a man after seizing heroin and several stolen mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 20.20 lakh from their possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, the police carried out raids on Friday evening at Kopra village in Navi Mumbai.

They seized 32 gm of heroin and 40 stolen mobile phones of different brands from the accused persons and apprehended them, the official from APMC police station said.

Three of the accused were residents of Navi Mumbai, while the fourth accused woman, a resident of Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai, used to supply the drugs, he said.

The husband of one of the accused woman and another man escaped.

The accused stole mobile phones from public places, including bus stops and railway stations, the police said quoting the information gathered during their interrogation.

They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.