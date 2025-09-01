4 held with huge cache of arms, ammunition in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 1 (PTI) Four persons were arrested with a large cache of arms and ammunition from different parts of Manipur's Imphal valley, police said on Monday.

They belonged to the Keishal Village Volunteer Organisation, which was unheard of.

Those arrested were identified as Rajkumar Sidharth alias Momo (33), Laishram Rameshor Meitei (44), Athokpam Brojendro Singh (45), and Laishram Sachikanta Singh (25), police said.

Seventeen firearms and a huge amount of ammunition and explosives, along with military gear, were recovered from them in the operation conducted on Sunday.

Among the items recovered were two AK rifles, two AK Ghatak rifles, three INSAS rifles, three SLRs, two 9 mm carbines, three .303 rifles, a defective 9mm pistol, and a modified .303 rifle mounted with a scope. Besides, over 1,000 ammunition of different types were seized from them.

Three hand grenades, including a Chinese one, 55 magazines of different types, eight hand-held sets with 11 extra batteries, eight suspected bulletproof plates, and five camouflage helmets were also seized from them, police said. PTI CORR SOM