4 Himachal cops suspended for buying liquor after escorting CM Sukhu to Chandigarh

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) Four Himachal Pradesh policemen including a sub-inspector were suspended as a video allegedly showing them purchasing liquor and keeping it in the police vehicle went viral on social media, police said on Saturday.

The action was taken after a preliminary enquiry found that the video was authentic. A departmental enquiry has been ordered, police sources said.

The police jawans had escorted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Chandigarh on Friday. While the chief minister proceeded to Delhi, the policemen escorting him returned to Himachal.

On their way back, they stopped at the liquor shop in Chandigarh, where they were spotted buying liquor in uniform.

The video clip, of more than two minutes duration, was uploaded on social media. It showed a liquor shop worker placing the crates in the vehicles at the instruction of the policemen.

The policemen, who got the liquor crates placed in a black Scorpio police vehicle, were caught on camera by someone who posted it on social media. The video clip went viral within minutes.

The clip caught the attention of senior police officers, who took prompt action.