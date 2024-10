Kishtwar/Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Four houses and a shop were damaged in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The fire started in a house and quickly spread to nearby houses in the Kuchhal area late Tuesday night, they said.

Locals rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the blaze.

The officials said the fire was eventually brought under control, but four houses and a shop got damaged. There was no loss of life in the incident. PTI COR/AB NB NB