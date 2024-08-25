4 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum during anti-Naxal operations

Chaibasa, Aug 25 (PTI) Four powerful IEDs were found on Sunday during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The seizure was made during a combing operation launched jointly by CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police in Naxalism-affected forest areas near villages such as Jimki Ekir, Murumbura and Hussipi bordering the Tonto and Goilkera police stations areas, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs weighing 5 kg each were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

Combing operations were underway till late in the evening, he added.

The IEDs were planted by Maoists to target security forces, the SP said. PTI BS SOM