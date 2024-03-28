4 illegal migrants on way to Delhi from Assam arrested in UP

Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four Rohingyas including three women, all of them native of Myanmar, who had entered India illegally, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The four were identified as Amir Hamza, 21, Meena Jahan, 19, Sakura Begaum, 22, and Onara Begum, 19.

"The Rohingyas were travelling in a train headed to New Delhi from Assam. They were intercepted when the train entered Uttar Pradesh on Mar 27 and taken to ATS headquarters in Lucknow. They were put under arrest at the headquarters," the ATS said in a statement.

"The accused said they were native of Myanmar and had entered into India illegally with an intention to settle here. Fake Indian documents were also recovered from them," it added.

The ATS booked the four under IPC section 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document). PTI CDN CDN VN VN VN