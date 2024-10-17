4 including 2 toddlers killed in road accident in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Four persons from Bihar, including two toddler girls, were killed while four others were injured after a pickup truck they were travelling in met with an accident here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday near Nagaria Satbisa on Kosi Shergarh road under the Kosi Kalan police station limits, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Gauri Devi (35), her daughter Komal (2), Kunti Devi (28) and her daughter Priyanka (2), police said.

The injured -- Kajal (17), Kumari Jira (19), Kumari Mana (21) and Gagan (3) -- were rushed to the community health centre in Kosi Kalan from where they were shifted to the district hospital after their condition worsened.

Advertisment

"The pickup truck carrying labourers crashed into an electric pole after one of its electric wires snapped. In panic to escape, the labourers jumped off the vehicle," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

"The driver tried to reverse the pickup truck which led to the casualties. Tragically, the victims were run over by the vehicle, killing four and injuring four others," Pandey added.

The victims hailing from Bihar's Gaya district were heading to Hodal in Haryana's Palwal district to work in a brick kiln. They came to Aligarh by train before boarding the pickup truck for Palwal.

Advertisment

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR KIS ARI ARI