4, including 3 women killed as car rams into truck in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) Four people, including three women, were killed after their speeding vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Kullu district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Thursday when the four friends were returning to Kullu, and their speeding vehicle hit a roadside parapet and rammed into a parked truck, they said.

They had come to Kasol to celebrate New Year's Eve and the birthday of Satpal, a local tattoo artist, police said.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was mangled completely, killing three of the occupants on the spot, including Satpal, 25, Kashish from Kullu district and Ankita from Lahaul and Spiti district, police said.

The fourth Ratinjali from Kullu was referred to the Medical College, Nerchowk, in Mandi. However, she succumbed to her injuries, officials said, adding that all three women were in their early twenties.

A case under relevant sections was registered, and further investigations are underway, police said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members of the deceased after a postmortem, they said.