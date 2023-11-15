4, including fake doctor, held as patient dies after surgery: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday said four people, including a fake doctor, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the surgery of a 45-year-old man who died in a clinic in south Delhi's Greater Kailash.

Police said Mahendra, a former technician, had allegedly procured a forged MBBS degree and was working at the clinic in Greater Kailash-1.

Mahendra, along with the owner of the clinic and two other staff members who also claimed to possess MBBS degrees, has been arrested.

"Their certificates are being verified," a police officer said, adding that the four people were arrested after they were found to be involved in the surgery of a patient who was admitted due some minor medical issue.

The attendants of the patient had alleged that the accused had performed the surgery.

Sources said police had received more than a dozen complaints from various people regarding patients subjected to wrong treatment by the doctors at the clinic. PTI ALK RC