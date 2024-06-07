4 Indian students die in Russia's Veliky Novgorod

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Four Indian students, who were studying at a university in Russia's Veliky Novgorod region, drowned in the Volkhov river, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

A fifth Indian student was saved from drowning and is currently receiving medical attention, it said, adding two students are missing and search for them continues.

Local emergency services have so far recovered two bodies from the Volkhov river.

"Four Indian students who were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, drowned in an unfortunate incident in the Volkhov river," the MEA said.

The four students were identified as Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub from Maharashtra. The name of the student rescued is Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane.

The MEA said the Indian consulate in St. Petersburg remained in contact with the university and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance.

"Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov river. We offer our condolences to the families," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the search for the remaining two missing students continues.

"The five students involved in the accident belong to the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Our Consulate in St. Petersburg is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains," the MEA said.

It said the Indian consulate continues to be in contact with the families and the district administration in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

The Indian consulate in St. Petersburg said it is working together with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod to send the mortal remains to the relatives as soon as possible.

"The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," it said on X.

It said proper medical care including psychological treatment is being provided to the girl student who was saved.

"These students were pursuing medical education in Veliky Novgorod State University. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," it said. PTI MPB ZMN