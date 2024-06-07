4 Indian students in Russia's Veliky Novgorod drown in river

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Four Indian students studying at a university in Russia's Veliky Novgorod region have drowned in the Volkhov River, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

A fifth Indian student was saved and is presently receiving medical attention, it said, adding that another two students are missing and a search for them continues.

Local emergency services have so far retrieved two bodies from the Volkhov River.

"Four Indian students who were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, drowned in an unfortunate incident in the Volkhov River," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the Indian consulate in St. Petersburg is in contact with the university and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance.

"Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov River. We offer our condolences to the families," the MEA said. PTI MPB RHL