4 injured after being hit by truck in south Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Four people were injured after being hit by a truck in south Delhi's Mehrauli on Saturday, police said.

The truck driver was arrested from the spot and the vehicle impounded, they added.

The incident took place at around 3:30 pm near the Andheria Mor in Mehrauli as the brakes of the truck failed, a police officer said.

He said the truck hit five two-wheelers and a cycle rickshaw, injuring four people.

Mustafa (48), Amit (24), Akbar (26) and Naveen (25), who sustained injuries in the incident, were admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that all of them are out of danger.

The truck driver, Sher Singh (32), a resident of Akash Vihar, has been booked under the relevant sections of law, they said. PTI ALK RC RC