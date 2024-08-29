4 injured after canter-truck hits car in Noida

Noida, Aug 29 (PTI) Four people were injured after a canter-truck hit their car here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened in an area under the Sector-24 police station on Wednesday night, they said.

Those travelling in the car were employees of a private company and were being dropped home after work, police said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital and probe has been initiated on the basis of a complaint from the car's driver, they said.