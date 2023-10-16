4 injured as crackers burst after quarrel during Navratri procession in Thane, 1 hurt in stone-pelting

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) Four persons received burn injuries when crackers were burst after a quarrel between two groups during a procession carrying an idol of Goddess Durga as part of the Navratri celebration in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Another person was injured when a stone was hurled during the incident which took place at around 9 pm on Sunday, they said.

The nine-day Navratri festival began on Sunday.

Some people were carrying the idol in Hanuman Nagar area of Wagle Estate in a procession when a quarrel took place between two groups over the bursting of crackers, an official from Srinagar police station said quoting the FIR.

Advertisment

At that time, someone carelessly burst the crackers which hit the people around. Four persons received severe burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

Besides, a man was injured when someone hurled a stone during the quarrel, the police said.

Following complaints by the victims, offences were registered against 12 unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), they said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added. PTI COR GK