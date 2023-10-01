4 injured in blast at scrap shop in Shillong

Shillong, Oct 1 (PTI) Four people were injured in an explosion at a scrap shop in Shillong's Keating Road on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened around 1 pm, triggering a panic in the area, they said.

Two of those injured were workers of the scrap shop, while the other two were in the barbershop next to it, they added.

Fire and Emergency Services along with the bomb squad immediately went to the spot, and helped in the rescue of those injured.

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said the blast was caused by inflammable liquid in spray cans, which the workers were trying to break. PTI JOP SOM