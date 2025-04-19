4 injured in clash between police, slum dwellers in Odisha

Rourkela, Apr 19 (PTI) At least four people, including a state government employee and two policemen, were injured in a clash between security personnel and slum dwellers over the removal of encroachment in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Barkani area under the Bandhamunda block when the local administration tried to remove alleged encroachment by the slum dwellers, mostly tribals, on railway land, a senior officer said.

The move was necessitated as a new railway line was planned to be constructed from Dumerta to Rourkela Steel Plant, he said.

This line was part of the Howrah-Mumbai freight corridor, a railway official said.

"During the clash, the agitating slum dwellers hurled stones and attacked with bows and arrows at officials who had gone there to remove encroachment. Additional tehsildar Purusottam Nayak, two policemen and a JCB driver were injured," the officer added.