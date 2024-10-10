4 injured in firing in Punjab village

Phagwara (Punjab), Oct 10 (PTI) Four men were injured after six unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on them in a village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road in Punjab, police said on Thursday.

Phagwara Sub-Divisional Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the injured men -- Satpal alias Bittu (42), Jashanpreet Singh (19), Buta Ram (55) and Surinderpal alias Shinda (45) -- are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The victims were sitting in an open area in the village on Wednesday night, when the six assailants came on two motorcycles and opened fire on them, the officer said, adding that police have found 12 empty shells from the spot.

The injured men were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phagwara, from where Bittu and Jashanpreet were referred to a facility in Jalandhar.

Police are probing the matter, Bhatti said.