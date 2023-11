New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Four people received burn injuries in an LPG cylinder blast in a house in the Kamal Vihar area of west Delhi on Friday, officials said.

"We got information about 7.30 pm about the explosion. Three fire tenders were pressed into the service. Four persons were injured. The were rushed to a nearby hospital," a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The police have been informed and they are investigating the matter, the official said. PTI BM TIR TIR