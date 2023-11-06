4 injured in road accident in Delhi’s Najafgarh

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Four people were injured after their car rammed into a divider in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Monday, police said.

The accident happened near Amarlila Hospital in the morning, they said.

"We got an information at Tilak Nagar police station at 9.07 am from a hospital that four persons received injuries after their vehicle rammed with a divider and are under treatment at the hospital," a senior police official said.

An FIR has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BM NB