4 injured in vehicle pile-up in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Four people were injured in a vehicle pile-up, involving two buses and two cars, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 8.30 am on the Rajmahal Square-Master Canteen Road when a state-run Mo Bus applied sudden bakes as a scooter came in front of it at a crossing, they said.

Another Mo Bus, which was behind, hit it as it couldn't apply the brake on time. Subsequently, this bus was hit by a car, which was struck by another car from behind, they added.

"A scooter suddenly came in front of my bus. So, I had to apply the brakes to save it. My bus was moving slowly but the other bus was speeding and hit my bus from behind," said the driver of the first Mo Bus.

Those injured in the accident were admitted to the Capital Hospital, a police officer said.

The buses and the first car suffered severe damage, while the last vehicle's damage was lesser, he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM