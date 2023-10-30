4 IPS officers get DGP disk award in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Four IPS have been awarded the Director General of Police Disc in Rajasthan on Monday, an official said on Monday.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra honoured four IPS officers by presenting them with the DGP disc awards and commendation rolls during a function organised at the police headquarters, a police spokesperson said.

Mishra honoured DC Jain, posted as Special Director in CBI on central deputation, by presenting him the DGP disc and commendation roll, the spokesperson said.

He honoured Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DIG Kaluram Rawat, and Chief Minister's Office Superintendent of Police Shankar Dutt Sharma by presenting them with DGP Disc and commendation roll for various excellent works, the spokesperson said.

On this occasion, Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Sharma, Director General (Cyber Security) Dr. Ravi Prakash Meharda, and senior police officers posted at the police headquarters were also present. PTI AG NB