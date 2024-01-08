4 Iran nationals arrested over relative's murder in Noida

Noida, Jan 7 (PTI) Three woman and a young man -- all natives of Iran -- were arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday over the murder of their relative here, officials said.

Advertisment

A 22-year-old Iranian woman Zeenat was killed in a knife attack on Friday night during a fight between her family and her relatives, who all living on different floors in the same building in Noida's Sector 116, they said.

Zeenat was stabbed in the neck by her relatives and was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, they added.

The local Sector 113 police station lodge an FIR on Saturday after a complaint from Zeenat's family and booked eight members of the other side, four of whom were arrested on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisment

"The FIR was lodged under the IPC sections 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 323 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) against the accused who all hail from Tehran in Iran," the police spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Farsid Hamidani (18), Zara Bodagizadadhe (38), Zarinaz Rahimipur (34), and Zeenat Ahmadi (27), the police said.

Four other members of two related families are at large, police said, adding further legal proceedings in the case are underway. PTI KIS NB NB