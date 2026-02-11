4 juveniles among 6 held for attempted murder in Delhi's Moti Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended four juveniles and arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man in an attempt to murder case in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, officials said.

The incident took place on February 9, when Danish (22) sustained a stab injury on the left upper back side of his chest following a quarrel, police said.

A case was registered and further investigation was taken up.

CCTV footage from Rama Road and adjoining areas was analysed, in which all six accused were spotted. An eyewitness also identified them, the officer said.

Based on technical analysis, raids were conducted and all six were nabbed. The two arrested accused have been identified as Divyanshu (20), a courier boy, and Ritik (18), a student.

Among the four juveniles, a 15-year-old was identified as the main assailant who inflicted the knife injury. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the main reason behind the case, the police said. PTI BM APL APL